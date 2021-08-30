Reno Type acquires local distribution and logistics company, CDMS (sponsored)

Reno Type’s printing, mailing and marketing team will unite with CDMS’s logistics, distribution and promotional products team for expanded capabilities.

Reno Type, a printing, mailing and marketing company in Reno, Nevada, has officially acquired CDMS, a full-service logistics, document management and promotional company headquartered in Sparks, Nevada. The two organizations will unite to satisfy customer requests in an increasingly competitive marketplace as the region’s population continues to attract professional organizations and residents alike.

While Reno Type has acquired ownership of CDMS, it will not be making operational or organizational changes to the company at this time. CDMS will retain its business name to ensure there is no disruption to client or vendor work. In the months and years to come, system changes may take place to unify processes.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in our market, but it’s expanding rapidly while experiencing supply chain disruptions,” said president of Reno Type, Kurt Hoge. “This acquisition adds capabilities and a respected and skilled staff to ensure we continue to exceed client expectations, even in the face of these challenges.”

Hoge indicated the CDMS team has received a raise, bonus, additional paid time off and access to a new retirement plan. Additionally, CDMS staff and their dependents will also get access to the medical, dental and vision plan that is 100% covered by Reno Type. All CDMS staff members have signed letters of employment with Reno Type, wherein their work will fall under the dba umbrella as CDMS.

“We want to reaffirm to CDMS team members that we believe them to be the heart and the strength of the company,” said Hoge. “On day one, both teams connected to chart a mutually beneficial path for collective clientele. We are excited to see where we can collectively take our professional services in the future. I have no doubt we will do great things.”

Hoge also wished to express gratitude to former owner Richard Dimmit. “Both teams appreciate the contributions Richard made leading CDMS to offer unparalleled outcomes to clients,” said Hoge. “We wish him well in his next great chapter.”

Comprehensive services now offered by Reno Type and CDMS include: printing, promotional products, branded apparel, banners and displays, warehousing and on-demand distribution or these products, plus mailing, 3-D environment scanning, giclee fine art reproduction and PotentPost, the omni-channel direct marketing platform pioneered by Reno Type.

Reno Type has a history of incorporating cutting edge technology into its operations, starting with the first digital printing press in the state of Nevada in 1997. It became a union shop in 2019, ensuring that the experts who produce products are fairly compensated for their work.

Image credit Reno Type. Used with permission.

About Reno Type

Reno Type (Reno Typographers) started in 1979 when Elmer Henkel installed a Mergenthaler VIP, the most advanced piece of typesetting equipment at that time in the world into his garage. It was the first company to install a digital printing press in the state of Nevada (the Agfa Chromapress, serial number 32) and, present day, is a full-service printing company, mailing house and promotional product consultancy. Reno Type prides itself on being community-centric and building a team of valued, experienced employees who are considered family. To learn more about Reno Type, visitwww.renotype.com. For media inquiries, contact Rachel Gattuso atrachel@gattusocoalition.comor (775) 336-9453.