PODCAST: What it means to “live with fire” (sponsored)

Since its inception in 1997, the Living With Fire Program has been through a lot of change, but the mission of the program remains the same — to help communities live more safely with wildfire. Living With Fire offers a litany of resources including peer-reviewed publications, videos, presentations, social media content and outreach events. Now they are adding a podcast, just one of the many new projects they are working on.

On Episode 2 of the Living With Fire Podcast, the members of the program’s growing team give their perspective on what it means to “live with fire,” and talk about how they are continuing the program’s mission in new and innovative ways.

Spencer Eusden, special projects manager for Living With Fire, has a background in science education and recently joined the Living With Fire team to help create a new fire science curriculum for Northern Nevada High Schools. According to Christina Restaino,assistant professor and director of Living With Fire, this kind of project is new for the program. “It’s a really exciting, engaging project that is really a lot of fun to work on, honestly, because it’s kind of a different skillset that we haven’t been employing so far.”

Eusden said that the curriculum is designed to be integrated into different science classes, which makes sense considering Nevada’s fire history. “One of the really cool things that’s come up from all the scientists, fire professionals and teachers that we’ve talked to is because fire is such a big part of the Nevada ecosystem, there are so many different places that you can connect fire to.”

Jamie Roice-Gomes has been with Living With Fire since 2016 when she started as the outreach coordinator. Now the manager of the program, Roice-Gomes reflected on how the program has grown and evolved, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that Living With Fire is a collaborative effort and the partnerships they have built with local, state and federal firefighting and land management agencies have enabled Living With Fire to continue their work. “We really rely heavily on these agencies and work in collaboration with them, and so that’s big with us.”

To listen to the podcast, visit livingwithfire.com/podcast or search “Living With Fire” on your podcast app of choice.

