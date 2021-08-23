Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts announces new staff members (sponsored)

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts announced that they will expand their operations by welcoming three new positions to join the area’s most iconic performance arts center.

The new hires include Clark Demeritt as the organization Box Office Manager, Christopher Daniels as Theater Services Coordinator and Adam Cates as the Education and Development Manager.

“We are excited to welcome our newest team members who will provide invaluable insight, knowledge, and skills to the Pioneer Center.” Executive Director Denyse Sewell said in a statement. “The addition of our newest staff will help us to further our mission of providing world-class experiences and arts education.”

Clark Demeritt was born and raised in Reno, Nevada. He grew up enjoying Reno’s outdoor activities as well as watching the local arts community flourish. As a teenager, he was a fixture in the local music scene and was labelled the “Coolest Dude to Bump Into at a Rock Show” by Brad Bynum of the Reno News and Review. Clark was crowned “Reno Air Guitar Champion” two years in a row by a panel of local music leaders and the 2008 Air Guitar World Champion Hot Lixx Hulahan.

He became involved with The Holland Project as a member of the Youth Advisory Board and eventually transitioned into the full-time position of Music Director. Clark’s five years leading the music program at The Holland Project was integral in shaping what the organization is today. After his tenure with The Holland Project, Clark moved to Seattle where he worked as Tour Manager for international touring act Shannon and the Clams and Stage Manager for indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. While in Seattle, he also created and performed as Clarko as well as played tambourine in national touring act Dreamdecay. Clark recently relocated back to his hometown and is excited to bring his enthusiasm and love for the arts along with 15 years of arts management experience to the Pioneer Center.

Adam Cates brings extensive commercial and not-for-profit theatre, opera, television, events, art experience, and education to the Pioneer Center. A Reno native, he called New York City home for two decades. His Broadway credits include the musicals A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder (Tony: “Best Musical”), Anastasia, and Anything Goes (Tony: “Best Revival”). He co-wrote the libretto for The World According to Snoopy, starring The Peanuts characters, and authored the guidebook for young performers, The Business of Show.

Cates choreographed the American transfer of the Olivier-winning play Jeeves & Wooster and productions at Lincoln Center and regional theatre and opera companies across the U.S. His National Tour credits include A Gentleman’s Guide…, The Wizard of Oz, and assisting and performing opposite Tommy Tune in Doctor Dolittle. Cates holds an M.F.A. in Interdisciplinary Arts and a B.A. in Theatre. Teaching experience includes faculty positions at Pace University, Broadway Dance Center, Steps on Broadway, The Growing Studio, Commercial Dance Intensive, and Theater Arts Preparatory School, and guest artist residencies at The Juilliard School, Texas State University, Marymount Manhattan College, UNCSA, UC Irvine, and U.N.R.

Christopher Daniels is a celebrated artist with over fifteen year’s experience in performance theatre. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a B.A., majoring in Psychology and minoring in Women’s Studies and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Studies, Christopher Daniels moved to Reno in the summer of 2009. He immediately became immersed in the Reno Arts Scene. First as a principal player in Reno’s number one comedy troupe, The Utility Players, and then as a local actor on the stages of Bruka and Good Luck Macbeth.

He has written three solo performance shows: “Undressed”, “I’m Spiritual and all I have to show for it is this award” – inspired by when he won Best Spiritual Advisor/Minister from the RN&R – and “Miss Ginger Devine Presents: The Come on her Back Tour”. He has proudly served as the Executive Director of Good Luck Macbeth for the past 7 years, an edgy and contemporary theatre company in the vibrant midtown district of Reno and more recently was the Theatre Outreach Director for the Cordillera International Film Festival. Daniels is excited to bring his knowledge about and passion for live theatre to the Pioneer Center.

The Pioneer Center is home to our area’s most prominent performing arts organizations: the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, A.V.A. Ballet Theatre, and Artown. In addition, PCPA has presented the annual Broadway Comes to Reno series featuring national touring Broadway productions each year since 1995. Over 100,000 people attend productions at the Pioneer Center each year. As host to over 100 events throughout the year, from dance recitals to Broadway productions, the Pioneer Center is a valuable community resource that meets a broad spectrum of cultural needs.

