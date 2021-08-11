PHOTOS: Volunteers feed hundreds daily at Dixie Fire evacuation center

Fire officials today said despite challenging conditions, crews continue to make progress on northern California’s Dixie Fire in “primary, secondary and contingency lines across the highest priority areas.”
The fire has grown to more than 500,000 acres and is 30% contained. Nearly 6,100 personnel are working the fire.
Meanwhile, volunteers with the Salvation Army are working with Lassen Community College in Susanville to provide hundreds of meals each day–700 to 800 as reported by Plumas News–to evacuees and firefighters. Individuals who’d like to volunteer through Salvation Army at Lassen area evacuation centers can get information here.
See photos below for the latest from support efforts and the fire’s destruction and impact to the area.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.