PHOTOS: Suppression, containment efforts continue on Dixie Fire

Photos by Ty O’Neil

Fire officials expected the Dixie fire to continue its expansion on Saturday, but higher humidity mellowed the fire’s progress for the afternoon. “Active ground fire remained but did not threaten control lines,” officials said.

A milder weather pattern this week is expected to help firefighters strengthen control lines.

The Dixie fire has grown to nearly 722,000 acres and is 37% contained. Fuel conditions are worse than in previous years due to drought, causing rapid growth and dangerous firefighting conditions.

The U.S. Forest Service has established a BAER Team for the wildfire, short for Burned Area Emergency Response. The team is tasked with addressing concerns in burned areas related to public safety and natural and cultural resources.

According to the USFS’s Incident Information System:

“BAER actions such as: mulching, seeding, installation of erosion and water run-off control structures, temporary barriers to protect recovering areas, and installation of warning signs may be implemented. BAER work may also replace safety related facilities; remove safety hazards; prevent permanent loss of habitat for threatened and endangered species; prevent the spread of noxious weeds, and protect critical cultural resources.”

Following the team’s actions, the USFS will work on long-term recovery and restoration. In the short term, however, they caution that those downstream from the burn scars remain alert for potential flash flooding during heavy rains.