PHOTOS: Dry conditions expected to increase Dixie Fire activity

By ThisIsReno
Dixie Fire
Dixie Fire. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Photos by Ty O’Neil

The Dixie fire in the Feather River Canyon area northwest of Reno has grown to nearly 249,000 acres and reached just 35% containment. CALFIRE officials said they expect to reach containment by Aug. 13.

Dry conditions are expected to continue over the next several days, increasing fire activity.

“Expect to see columns of smoke developing over the area as interior islands of unburned vegetation are consumed,” officials reported. “Firefighters and equipment are working throughout the area. Firefighters ask that drivers are respectful and drive with safety in mind as they return to the area.”

For more information visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7690/62554/.

