Nevada adds jobs back in July

Nevada added back 4,800 jobs in July as the state continues to recover from pandemic-related job losses, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) July 2021 economic report.

The number of jobs remains below typical levels, but are up by 100,900 since July 2020—an annual increase of 8.2%.

The large increase of employment over the year reflects the significant effects the pandemic had on employment last year. The total employment level in the state is 1,335,900. The State’s unemployment rate in July is 7.7%, down slightly from 7.8% in June and significantly when compared to the unemployment rate of 16.6% in July 2020.

The state’s peak unemployment rate in April of 2020 was near 30%.

David Schmidt, DETR economist, said July data provides a better look at the pace of economic recovery since the state fully relaxed business restrictions in June. He added that while some industries have exceeded their pre-recession peak employment, others remain significantly lower.

“Most notably, the casino hotel industry remains down roughly 67,000 jobs from its pre-recession peak and is just 62% recovered, while food services is 97% recovered and retail trade employment is 100% recovered,” he said. “The State’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 7.7% this month. While July data is positive, there is still significant disruption to the economy as businesses and labor force seek to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (*seasonally adjusted):

Reno employment had an increase of 500 jobs (0.2%) since June, an increase of 15,700 jobs (6.8%) since July 2020.

Las Vegas employment increased by 6,500 jobs (0.7%) since June, an increase of 72,200 jobs (8.2%) since July 2020.

Carson City employment had an increase of 100 jobs (0.3%) since June, an increase of 1,100 jobs (3.7%) since July 2020.

*Seasonally adjusted estimates remove the effect of normal economic patterns from month to month; the rest of the estimates in this story have not been seasonally adjusted.

Additional labor market information, such as employment and unemployment dashboards, can be found on the Research and Analysis Bureau’s website at http://www.nevadaworkforce.com. Updates from DETR, information about what other services are available from the department, and information on how to file an unemployment insurance or pandemic unemployment assistance claim, can be found at www.detr.nv.gov.

