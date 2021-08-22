It’s getting hot in here: SIZL. Burger brings the heat to Sparks

The Outlets at Legends is the site of the second BurgerIM (now SIZL. Burger) to pull a switcheroo on guests. After Handcrafted Gourmet Burger Bar in downtown Reno did the same, the Sparks’ eatery also transformed into a burger bar of a different name. Now they’re flipping classic burgers loaded with onions, pickles, lettuce and cheese, and more off-kilter concoctions like an extra spicy Caliente burger complete with Cajun seasoning and jalapeños.

Located near the IMAX theater and next to Key & Code Escape Rooms, SIZL. Burger is a small, counter-serve eatery that also houses the ghost kitchen for Mr. Beast Burger, a delivery and pick-up only, virtual kitchen serving Sparks and Reno.

The menu is packed with loaded burgers for every taste and just about every opportunity to customize your meal.

The Smash is a classic—two 3 oz. patties smashed and topped with American cheese and the option to add other toppings, some free (lettuce, onion, pickles, tomatoes) and others for an upcharge (sauteed mushrooms, bacon, avocado). Even the bun can be customized, trading out the classic no-sesame one for a gluten-free version, a lettuce wrap or carnivore style (a.k.a. skip the bun).

What makes this burger stand out is the smash technique. Instead of a perfectly shaped patty, you have a pounded portion of ground beef falling apart in your hands in the best way possible. With just a little bit of sauce, this burger is juicy and oozing with packed ingredients—not dry or overcooked at all. It’s easily the best item we sampled from the menu.

If you’re looking to take the path less traveled, you may be tempted by the menu’s more creative burger options. The Falafel plays with tahini sauce on a falafel patty while The Buffalo packs a punch with a crispy chicken breast, grilled onions and house sauce.

The Details 1180 Scheels Dr., Suite B-108, Sparks, Nev. 89434

775-420-5433

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Website

The Greek is surprisingly refreshing for a burger, made with a lamb patty base, tzatziki sauce, mixed greens, onion and tomatoes. The patty has a mild kick to it but it’s quickly extinguished by the cool cucumber dressing. Just like The Smash, the same options exist to make this burger your own, but we recommend letting it be; it’s certainly not missing anything as is.

The wings are also a can’t-miss menu item. Served in several flavors, the sweet BBQ caught our eye. The wings are extra wet, dripping with sauce. The flavor on the sweet BBQ isn’t spicy at all, and the wings are unbelievably juicy and taste super fresh.

One of the best decisions SIZL. made was including a half-and-half side option—meaning guests can combine any two sides they want into one for a .79 cent upcharge.

The fries here are the potato chip style medallions many Reno eateries seem to offer, but there are also onion rings and sweet potato fries available to try. The former deserve an award for being delicious and crunchy with an onion middle that’s easy to bite through (without a sopping wet, extra-hot, full slice of onion hitting you in the face as you try to munch). The sweet potato fries have good flavor but lack some of the crunch the onion rings provide. If you’re really hungry, go big with styled fries that add cheese, bacon and other ingredients to the top for a loaded option.

Milkshakes, sliders and kids’ meals are also on the menu.

With so many burger options in the Reno-Sparks area, it’s tough competition for a new joint. SIZL. has the upper hand when it comes to location, but regardless of where it was, we’d still be running back for seconds.