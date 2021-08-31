Incline Village schools to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Washoe County School District officials on Monday night sent a message to families announcing the closure of schools in Incline Village due to the Caldor Fire. Incline Elementary, Incline Middle and Incline High schools will all be closed Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Unpredictable fire behavior, evacuation orders in other areas of the Lake Tahoe basin and road closures were cited as reasons for the closures.

Read the full message below:

Please know that our thoughts are with all of our families and staff as the Caldor Fire is approaching the Lake Tahoe area. As you are aware,Gov. Sisolak has declared a state of emergency in Nevada due to the fire. This situation is extremely unpredictable due to fire behavior, shifting winds, evacuation orders. and road closures.

As a result—and out of an abundance of caution—all schools at Incline Village will be cancelled on Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1.

Please know this decision is not based on the day-to-day metrics of air quality. We are closing due to unpredictable fire behavior, rapidly changing situational concerns such as road closures, and because we want to ensure that our families and staff have the time they need to make decisions related to their safety and the safety of their families.

We are working with our school administrators to provide you with additional information soon.

Our Emergency Manager is working in close collaboration with the Washoe County Emergency Manager and other agencies for the most up-to- date information on evacuations and other critical updates. Please visit our website at www.washoeschools.net for the latest details.

Thank you.