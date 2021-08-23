Home Means Nevada Co. is heading south (sponsored)

Reno-based clothing company opens third store location, this time in Henderson, Nev.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

With two successful stores in Reno and a Silver State-inspired clothing line on the racks, Home Means Nevada Co. will open the first Southern Nevada location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nev. As store setup is underway, they recently received the esteemed “Best of Gift and Apparel Store” award during the 2021 Best of Reno Awards presented by the Reno Gazette-Journal.

“After years of searching we have signed a lease at The District in Henderson and will be opening our third retail store location in September,” said Scott Dunseath, owner of Home Means Nevada Co. “We also couldn’t be more proud to earn the distinguished award voted upon by our original clientele, Northern Nevada residents.”

The 1,036-square-foot Home Means Nevada Co. will be located near Sephora inside the open-air shopping destination just 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

“The new Home Means Nevada Co. retail store and its expanded product line will be a huge hit at The District at Green Valley Ranch,” says Heath McCue, CMD, regional marketing director for Vestar, the privately held retail real estate company that owns the shopping center. “The store embodies all-things-Nevada and provides a way for people to showcase their pride in the state through the clothes they wear.”

That pride was demonstrated when Home Means Nevada Co. was awarded “Best of Gift and Apparel Store” by the Reno community. Dunseath and the entire team will bring the award-winning mentality to their newest location and spread the stylish Nevada brand throughout the state.

About Home Means Nevada Co.

The Home Means Nevada Co. is an expansion of the popular Reno eNVy product line, a t-shirt brand that epitomized the feeling of pride people have in living in the Reno area of Nevada. As the brand began to sell outside Reno, then outside state borders, it grew into the Home Means Nevada Co., a newly formed parent organization for Reno eNVy that will expand the beloved Battle Born ®, Silver State ® and Home Means Nevada ® t-shirts with an entire line of new product offerings characterizing the Nevada lifestyle on a national scale. To learn more, visit the Home Means Nevada Co. website athttps://homemeansnevada.comor follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

