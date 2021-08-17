Health district seeks community input to shape air quality permitting regulations

The Washoe County Health District’s Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) is asking residents to attend one of two listening sessions this week. Regulations governing air quality permitting in the county will be discussed.

The virtual sessions will be held via Microsoft TEAMs and can be accessed by mobile device or computer. People can also call in by phone.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide public comment and weigh in on questions designed to help shape the county’s requirements and regulations. Comments may be submitted during the listening session.

“We want to hear from residents directly and get feedback on how we can better serve those in the environmental and business communities,” said Francisco Vega, division director for AQMD. “Given the recent air quality issues due to nearby wildfires, we all know how important air quality can be for everyone in the community. These listening sessions are a great way for permitted business owners to give us feedback and for the general community to learn more about what we do.”

AQMD implements clean air solutions through community partnerships along with programs and services such as air monitoring, permitting and compliance, planning and public education. It is delegated authority to implement the Clean Air Act by the Environmental Protection Agency. As part of the delegation, AQMD must have regulations in place that demonstrate how the division plans on maintaining the health-based National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Visit OurCleanAir.com for additional information on AQMD.

Listening session details:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, 10 a.m.- noon

Meeting Link: https://tinyurl.com/54ezjbjw

Call-In Number: 775-325-0620

Phone Conference ID: 202 348 688#

When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 4-6 p.m.

Meeting Link: https://tinyurl.com/c3pmr8fa

Call-In Number: 775-325-0620

Phone Conference ID: 964 542 722#