Garden tour this weekend benefits Master Gardener Program

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension Master Gardener Program this weekend hosts a self-paced tour of local gardens to raise funds for the community program. Gardens in Reno and Sparks can be viewed Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are really happy to offer this opportunity for people to get outside and see some of the beautiful landscapes and gardens that folks in our community have been able to create in this high-desert climate,” said Washoe County Master Gardener Coordinator Rachel McClure. “Those who participate in the tour will walk away with inspiration and ideas from the area’s most successful Nevada gardeners.”

Master gardeners are those who’ve taken courses to increase their knowledge of horticulture and then share that knowledge to Nevadans. Their assistance is free and research-based and includes workshops and presentations, outreach at fairs and other events, and responding to questions by phone and email.

The Master Gardener Program is in its 47th year in Nevada.

Participants who’d like to explore gardens on the tour can purchase a tour guidebook—good for both days–for $25 for one person or $35 for two. Children under 12 are free.

All proceeds support the Master Gardeners Volunteer Program in Washoe County. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/master-gardener-tour-tickets-163286740035.