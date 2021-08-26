Fully vaccinated Washoe County residents now in the majority

More than half of Washoe County is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to the NV Health Response dashboard, 245,699 people 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, which is more than 60% of the eligible population.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment as we are among the leaders in the state for having the highest percentage of our eligible population fully vaccinated,” said Washoe County Health District’s Kevin Dick, adding his appreciation for the National Guard, health district staff, volunteers and community partners. “We still have a long way to go, but this is very encouraging news.”

Washoe County residents who are immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center drive-through clinic or Health District community vaccine events if they meet certain criteria outlined by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Those who received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are not eligible for the third dose, per the FDA.

First and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the community for people ages 12 and older, including at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and at community vaccine events. No appointments are needed at the Livestock Events Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval earlier this week, and health officials continue appealing to the unvaccinated to get the jab.

While Washoe County’s vaccination rate ranks second in the state to only Carson City, there is still a large portion of the community that is eligible but not vaccinated. These people account for the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Washoe County is experiencing an average of 250 new cases daily on a seven-day, rolling average. According to the Nevada Hospital Association, about 80% of hospitalized patients have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Those in intensive care are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

WCHD and other health agencies continue to combat conspiracy theories, myths and misinformation surrounding the vaccine. These are widespread online, and health officials are asking people to report misinformation to the platform upon which they see it.

Common myths include that the COVID-19 vaccine alters DNA, that more people are hospitalized as a result of vaccination than the virus, that veterinary drug ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19 and that vaccines cause infertility or contain microchips. None of these things are true.

More information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 vaccine misinformation can be found here.

Health officials are also urging people to sign up for the COVID Trace app. It’s a contact tracing mobile app developed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services that uses a technology called the Exposure Notifications System from Google and Apple.

The app exchanges anonymous information with other phones in your vicinity and can notify you if you’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. See more here.