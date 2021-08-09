Food Bank’s Kids Cafe set to begin dinner service at 35 area schools

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Kids Cafe Dinner Program is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 9 at area schools.

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, the program serves after school meals at several schools and community centers throughout the region. Meals are also served during school breaks.

Meals are free for those ages 2 through 18. No prior enrollment is necessary. Children do not have to attend any after school programming to be served dinner.

Due to COVID-19, the Food Bank has been granted a temporary waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow meals to be taken off site.

Some meals will be distributed immediately after school to children to take home for dinner. Other meals will be served at various sites during dinner hour.

For a list of locations and distribution hours, visit

https://fbnn.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/FBNN-Kids-Cafe-Dinner-2020-21.pdf

Those with questions are asked to call 331-3663 or visit www.fbnn.org.