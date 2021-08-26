Five events to check out this weekend: Scumdance film fest, Neko Case, Ramon Ayala

More live music fills our events calendar this week, along with theater, live music and hands-on activities. Here are five events to check out this week.

The Scumdance Film Festival is back in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Held at the Elbow Room Friday through Sunday, organizer Travis Calvert said, “We specialize in horror, avant-garde, music-based and experimental films.” Details. Singer songwriter Neko Case performs at the Virginia Street Brewhouse on Saturday. Details. “The Arsonists” at Restless Artists Theater. This lyrical Southern Gothic tale is about a father-daughter arson team that escapes to the Florida Everglades, according to RAT. Details. SOUNDS of the City is more like “VH-1 Storytellers” and less like an open mic night. Two local singer-songwriters are featured each week at the Alturas Bar. Details. Ramon Ayala performs at the Reno Ballroom. For over 40 years, Ramon Ayala has mastered the accordion, singing and songwriting and has defined norteño music with signature songs and definitive instrumental styling that has made him a superstar on both sides of the El Rio Grande. Details.

Check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date. Also, be sure to check the air quality index before heading to outdoor events and stay indoors if conditions warrant.

