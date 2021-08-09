Five events to check out this week: Aug. 9, 2021

From music to theater, plants to science, this week’s Reno events have a little of something for everyone. Check out our event calendar for even more including live music from Sublime with Rome and ZZ Top, and the latest in the Living With Fire series, “Home Hardening Q&A” (sponsored). There are plenty of events happening at Lake Tahoe, too.

Check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date. Also, be sure to check the air quality index before heading to outdoor events and stay indoors if conditions warrant.

Pollinator Friendly Landscaping. The University of Nevada, Reno hosts this virtual session where participants can learn strategies, plant types, and best practices that help foster pollinator friendly landscapes in Northern Nevada. Link for information. 007: The Music of James Bond at Greater Nevada Field. When it comes to the music of James Bond, ‘Nobody Does it Better’ than the Reno Phil. Broadway stars Hugh Panaro — best known as the Phantom in The Phantom of The Opera — and Morgan James, featured in Postmodern Jukebox, headline the show. Link for information. The Depot Gallery Presents: Breanna Ernst: The Things You Don’t See. Breanna Ernst is a painter who uses acrylic to create portraits and landscapes that border between surreal and realism, for those looking for beautiful and stimulating statement pieces. The exhibition is free and open to the public at The Depot Gallery. Link for information. Annie the Musical. Sierra School of Performing Arts is thrilled to present Annie this August at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, a wonderful venue to watch live theater under the stars on a warm summer night. A production that began casting via video auditions in April 2020, in the midst of the early pandemic, is finally set to take stage this August. The classic Broadway musical boasts a cast of 40 talented local performers, ages 9-68. Link for information. Social Science: Happy Accidents at The Discovery. Art doesn’t happen by accident—science makes it happen! From the centrifugal force of a potter’s wheel, to the hand-eye coordination needed to sketch a nude model, explore the science in art and create your very own masterpieces—no artistic skills required! Link for information.

More Reno-area events

