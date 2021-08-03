Five events to check out this week: Aug. 3, 2021

In case you haven’t yet noticed the classic cars cruising into town, the big event this week is Hot August Nights. Check our event calendar for dozens of festival events–from car shows to live music–happening throughout the region through Aug. 8. For other events that don’t include show-n-shines and cruising, here are five picks to check out.

Always check with venues and promoters for any changes, and be sure to mask up.

1 Million Cups. An event showcasing two Reno startup companies and helps them succeed through audience-led Q&A at the Reno Innevation Center’s Concept Café. Link for information. Community Dinner at the River School Farm. Bring a dish to share at this potluck event the first Wednesday of each month. Link for information. The Burrito Show at HP Ferino Gallery. A burrito-themed art show and silent auction with all local artists to benefit the Reno Burrito Project at Holland Project’s offsite gallery inside Ferino Distillery. A reception will be held opening night, Aug. 5. Link for information. Adopt & Drive. The National Automobile Museum is partnering with the Nevada Humane Society to help pets find forever homes! By Adopting at this event, you’ll receive a ride in one of their classic automobiles and a complimentary souvenir photo. Link for information. Playa Made: Jewelry of Burning Man. This monthlong exhibit opens Aug. 7 and features a collection of jewelry acquired through gifting (or trade) which is one of Burning Man’s ten principles. Link for information.