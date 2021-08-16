Five events to check out this week: Aug. 16, 2021

More live music fills the events calendar this week, along with theater, foodie events and hands-on activities. Here are five events to check out this week.

Check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date. Also, be sure to check theair quality indexbefore heading to outdoor events and stay indoors if conditions warrant.

Live music at Holland Project. Catch Scowl, Zulu, Sweet Soul, Bug Bath and Ego Trip in this all-ages show. Link for information. Art, Autos and Wine. Stroll among an incomparable collection of vintage automobiles while enjoying the artwork of internationally recognized artists along with wine tastings and appetizers. Link for information. “The Arsonists” at Restless Artists Theatre. This lyrical Southern Gothic tale is about a father-daughter arson team that escapes to the Florida Everglades. Link for information. Sierra Arts Academy’s Basic Papermaking. In this 3-hour workshop, you will learn the basic process of rag paper making—pulling and pouring sheets–and walk away with your own handmade paper and an infectious drive to learn more! Link for information. Nitro Circus. A roster of elite athletes, including champion BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams as well as skilled professionals in freestyle motocross (FMX), skate and more, brave the world’s largest jumps. Link for information.

More Reno-area events

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.