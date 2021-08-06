Fifth round of Vax Nevada Day winners announced

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by Nevada Congress member Dina Titus and Frank Hawk, vice president of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, at the Carpenters Union Hall in Las Vegas for the announcement of the fifth round of winners for Vax Nevada Days.

The public health incentive program launched last month and will wrap up on Aug. 26, when a $1 million grand-prize winner will be named. In an effort to increase the number of vaccinated people in the state, $5 million in cash and prizes is being distributed.

“I want to thank Frank Hawk … for hosting us in this beautiful space,” Gov. Sisolak said. “The Carpenters have continued to safely construct hospitals, schools and vital infrastructure projects throughout the past 15 months. I am grateful for the continued efforts of all our partners – from labor and business partners who are keeping our economy going to healthcare workers on the front lines.”

The following is a list of winners’ names and the amounts they won that was read during Thursday night’s event. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prizes.

Ten winners of $5,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:

Juan Luis G. From Sparks

Sunny S. from Reno

Sahana J. from Henderson

William A. from Las Vegas

Scarlette R. From Las Vegas

Christion R. from Las Vegas

Akemi N. from Las Vegas

Charlotte L. from North Las Vegas

Stella F. from North Las Vegas

Angel M. from Las Vegas

Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:

Jack A. from Las Vegas

Brooklyn V. from Las Vegas

One winner of a $50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:

Raymie P. from Las Vegas

Ten $1,000 cash prize winners, including:

Boyd P. from Spring Creek

Hayden B. from Reno

Karen P. from Henderson, And

Angelica G. from Las Vegas

Four $25,000 cash prize winners, including:

Alvin C. from Reno

Evelyn H. from Las Vegas

Anh Duy H. from Las Vegas

Edward M. from Las Vegas

One $50,000 cash prize winner, including:

Jenny R. from Henderson