Fifth round of Vax Nevada Day winners announced

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by Nevada Congress member Dina Titus and Frank Hawk, vice president of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, at the Carpenters Union Hall in Las Vegas for the announcement of the fifth round of winners for Vax Nevada Days.
The public health incentive program launched last month and will wrap up on Aug. 26, when a $1 million grand-prize winner will be named. In an effort to increase the number of vaccinated people in the state, $5 million in cash and prizes is being distributed.
“I want to thank Frank Hawk … for hosting us in this beautiful space,” Gov. Sisolak said. “The Carpenters have continued to safely construct hospitals, schools and vital infrastructure projects throughout the past 15 months. I am grateful for the continued efforts of all our partners – from labor and business partners who are keeping our economy going to healthcare workers on the front lines.”
The following is a list of winners’ names and the amounts they won that was read during Thursday night’s event. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prizes.
Ten winners of $5,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:
- Juan Luis G. From Sparks
- Sunny S. from Reno
- Sahana J. from Henderson
- William A. from Las Vegas
- Scarlette R. From Las Vegas
- Christion R. from Las Vegas
- Akemi N. from Las Vegas
- Charlotte L. from North Las Vegas
- Stella F. from North Las Vegas
- Angel M. from Las Vegas
Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:
- Jack A. from Las Vegas
- Brooklyn V. from Las Vegas
One winner of a $50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:
- Raymie P. from Las Vegas
Ten $1,000 cash prize winners, including:
- Boyd P. from Spring Creek
- Hayden B. from Reno
- Karen P. from Henderson, And
- Angelica G. from Las Vegas
Four $25,000 cash prize winners, including:
- Alvin C. from Reno
- Evelyn H. from Las Vegas
- Anh Duy H. from Las Vegas
- Edward M. from Las Vegas
One $50,000 cash prize winner, including:
- Jenny R. from Henderson
