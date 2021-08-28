Evoke Warriors supports those diagnosed with cancer (video)

From nutrition to workouts to life coaching, Reno’s Evoke Warriors, a nonprofit, has a mission to support those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Abby Ocampo interviewed the group’s founder, Mena Spodobalski, about the goal of the program and what participants can expect.

“Their journey, the cancer one, the one that brings them to this program, that story is devastating,” Spodobalski said. “Some will break your heart and make you wonder how they’re still standing. They teach you the power of faith, positive thinking, and of love. They also teach you that the little things should not be sweated! But rather enjoy those moments.”

Visit evokewarriors.org for more information.