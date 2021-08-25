Events take over Carson City this weekend (sponsored)

Capital City Brewfest, Levitt AMP, Outlaw Flat Trac Race and the V&T Railway Rides Again – all on tap for a can’t miss weekend of events and activities in Nevada’s state capital

There is no shortage of events and activities to choose from this weekend – Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 – in Carson City, Nevada. The jam-packed schedule includes some of the community’s summertime staples and also kicks off the return of general season trains by the V&T Railway Commission. Be sure to stay up to date by checking event webpages for status updates related to air quality.

Capital City Brewfest – 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Say cheers! More than two dozen brewers and distillers are expected to line Curry Street, with live music in McFadden Plaza, for this annual summertime event, the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Carson City. Money raised helps fund the organization’s scholarships and other community projects. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Outlaw Flat Trac Race – Friday, Aug. 27 – Saturday, Aug. 28

Get ready for some rip roarin’ action with the Outlaw Flat Trac Motorcycle Races taking place at Fuji Park. Amateur races will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the evening program starts at 7 p.m. A Benefit Race, Firemen vs. Police, will take place Friday, Aug. 27, with a portion of the gate cost going to benefit local Fire and Police departments. Ticket cost is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Those who purchase an adult ticket Friday night, receive free entry for one child.

V&T Railway Rides Again – 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

All aboard! After 18 months since its last excursion, V&T Railway and the historic Engine No. 18 return to the tracks for exciting and memorable round trip rides from Carson City to Virginia City. The abbreviated season returns with ceremony and festivities at Eastgate Depot in Carson City, launching regular Saturday and Sunday trips through Oct. 31, followed by the return of the Polar Express this holiday season. Tickets are on sale for the general season atvtrailway.com.

Summertime staples continue

Don’t forget, some of the area’s most loved events are still going strong.

Carson City’s Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 25

Nevada State Prison Tours, various Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Oct. 31

Carson City Ghost Walk, 6 and 7 p.m., Saturdays through October

For more information and a complete listing of events taking place in Carson City,visitcarsoncity.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.