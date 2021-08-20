Donor Network West Names Matthew Graves as Vice President of Tissue Operations (sponsored)

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Donor Network West, the federally designated organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California, announced the appointment of Matthew J. Graves as Vice President of Tissue Operations, effective September 7, 2021. Matthew will lead Donor Network West’s tissue operations bringing his significant experience to expand and accelerate the tissue donation program to help save and heal more lives.

“Matt is a respected leader in the organ and tissue procurement industry and I am pleased to welcome him to our team,” said Janice Whaley, President and CEO of Donor Network West. “He brings more than 11 years of experience of proven leadership in tissue operations, which will help us build a vibrant and thriving tissue donation program. Matt will also be instrumental in helping us to continue to educate and build pro-donation communities throughout the northern Nevada region.”

Most recently, Graves was the Regional Director of Operations for Nevada Donor Network, where he worked for more than 11 years holding several roles from Director of Tissue Services to Tissue Procurement Technician. Matt is board certified by the American Association of Tissue Banks as a Certified Tissue Banking Specialist (CTBS) and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

“I am excited to join the Donor Network West team, a team that has a strong commitment to the mission of saving and healing lives, one which I am honored to play a part in furthering,” said Graves. “I look forward to the opportunity to share my experience and leadership with the Donor Network West team so that together we can help more people realize the gift of life.”

Graves holds an executive master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is also an active member of the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) and the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO).

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is an official Donate Life organization accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) and the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). Federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries to help increase donor registration. For information, visitwww.DonorNetworkWest.organd follow us on social media: @mydnwest.