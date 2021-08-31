fbpx
COVID-19 tests now offered at two area Walmarts

By ThisIsReno
A COVID-19 testing area outside the Nevada Legislature.
Two northern Nevada Walmart locations are offering free COVID-19 PCR testing on weekdays and weekends to help Washoe County meet demand.

The number of tests administered daily for COVID-19 has surged since mid-July, increasing from about 440 per day on a 14-day moving average to more than 1,500 per day on Friday’s 14-day moving average. Washoe County’s test positivity rate is 18.7% over a 14-day period with a 7-day lag. 

The COVID testing is available at Walmart on East Second Street near I-580 and in Lemmon Valley on Vista Knoll Parkway. Appointments are required for locations and are available from 4-9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Washoe County continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and appointments are available online here

Officials said walk-ins are welcome, however long lines have been reported. Vaccine lines, they added, are shorter.

Walmart testing information:

For additional COVID-19 testing locations visit NV Health Response. A list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available at nvcovidfighter.org.

