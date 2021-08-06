County reports 133 new cases of Delta variant, five vaccinated people are hospitalized (updated)

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) today reported 133 new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Five people who are vaccinated are hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.

WCHD officials erroneously reported a fourth unvaccinated individual died of the Delta variant, but that actually happened July 22.

A second press release was issued with the correct information.

There are a total of 435 Delta cases and 35 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, only five people were vaccinated against COVID19.

“The COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19 and any variants, and it is also proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death,” officials said.

Cases continue to rise, and the Truckee Meadows Risk Meter is back in the high range and is moving toward the very high risk range.

“With the Delta variant circulating, which is twice as contagious as the COVID-19 virus was last July, and nearly half of our population still not fully vaccinated, residents are vulnerable to a rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations as we have seen is currently occurring in Clark County,” officials said.

They are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The vaccine is being offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Sign up for an appointment here.

Local pharmacies and grocery stores are also offering the vaccine. See a list here.

Death toll reaches 6,000 statewide

State officials reported today that Nevada is experiencing a surge in cases and hospitalizations similar to last summer’s levels. Most of the increase in cases is in the Las Vegas area.

Nevada officials reported the death toll from COVID-19 is now at 6,000 people.

“Today, we have lost more than 6,000 Nevadans to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “This is another significant and heartbreaking milestone for our state. My heart aches alongside all of the Nevada families who are mourning the loss of a loved one.”