August is National Minority Donor Awareness month (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

August marks the start of National Minority Donor Awareness Month and in honor of that, Nevada Donor Network (NDN) continues its effort to educate Nevadans about the critical need of having more diverse organ, eye and tissue donor registrations in the state.

Fast Facts:

There are currently 593 Nevadans waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Of those waiting, nearly 60% are of multicultural descent.Kidney remains the most-needed organ.

Hispanic/Latino, Black/African American and Asian communities often suffer disproportionately from conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, which increase the risk of organ failure.

Critical factors in donor/recipient matching, such as blood types and tissue markers, are more likely to be found among members of the same ethnicity; for this reason, it is urgently important for multicultural communities to be aware of the shortages of suitable donated organs.

Together, we can END THE WAIT for those in need of a second chance at life. Register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor. You can register at the DMV, on your iPhone using the Health app, or by visitingwww.nvdonor.org/diversity.

