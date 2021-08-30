<broadstreet-zone place="0" callback="zone_load_537183570" zone-id="45162" keywords="not_home_page,not_landing_page,is_article_page,environment-news,news,featured,government,news,news,all-of-south-lake-tahoe-must-evacuate-sisolak-declares-emergency,post" soft-keywords="true" zone-alias=""></broadstreet-zone></div><script type="rocketlazyloadscript">window.zone_load_537183570 = function(z, d) { if (!d.count) document.getElementById('zone_load_537183570').style.display = 'none'; };</script> height="90px" width="100%" frameborder="0" style="max-height: 90px; height: 90px !important;" src="//play.ht/embed/?article_url=https://thisisreno.com/?p=180497&voice=en-US-JennyNeural&appId=97OyyggAu&trans_id=-MiORcAfmhkEMQdraVam" data-voice="en-US-JennyNeural" article-url="https://thisisreno.com/?p=180497" data-appId="97OyyggAu">

Residents of South Lake Tahoe must leave their homes after fire officials issued another round of mandatory evacuations Monday in response to the rapidly growing and barely contained Caldor Fire. The evacuation orders include the entire southern part of Lake Tahoe from Stateline clockwise west and north to include the Tahoma area.

Officials estimate more than 20,000 structures are threatened by the fire.

Most evacuees have been told to travel east on Highway 50 towards Nevada, with those in the Fallen Leaf and Tahoma told to travel north on Highway 89 toward Truckee. Evacuation shelters have been set up in Truckee and Gardnerville. Highway 50 West, Highway 88 West and parts of Highway 89 are closed. Some residents have already been evacuated, but still others are stuck in a mass exodus of cars.

Due to the threat of encroaching wildfire flames from the #CaldorFire, the city of South Lake Tahoe is under evacuation order. And the lines are long. Especially on Highway 50. Some residents have said they’ve been in line for two hours. Stay with us for updates @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/DuK8nvc1yz — Brontë Wittpenn (@BronteWittpenn) August 30, 2021

Gov. Steve Sisolak today declared a state of emergencyin response to the fire, anticipating it may cross into Nevada in the coming days. The declaration ensures resources from local, state and federal agencies are available should they be needed.

The fire has burned more than 177,000 acres—increasing by more than 7,000 acres since this morning’s update–and is 14% contained. Fire officials said conditions remain critical with dry conditions and early morning winds. “Current fire behavior is contributing to ember casts traveling up to half a mile,” one update noted.

CAL FIRE hosts daily community updates on Facebook at 5 p.m. at www.facebook.com/CALFIREAEU/.

Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801/ for the latest information.