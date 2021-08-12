12th Annual Give a Dog a Bone Week (sponsored)

Pet food and supply donations received across the country

Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless population, is hosting its 12th annual Give a Dog a Bone Week, a national event to collect pet food and supplies for those in need through Aug. 29.

Participants can find a partner donation site in their local community to donate pet food and supplies atwww.petsofthehomeless.org. Pet food donations can also be purchased online and shipped to Pet Food Provider Site partners found atwww.petsofthehomeless.org/get-help. Donated food will be distributed to food banks, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters that serve the homeless population.

According to Genevieve Frederick, founder and president for Feeding Pets of the Homeless, homelessness continues to be an issue in many cities, and with unemployment expected to rise, the need for pet food and supplies will increase as more people become homeless.

“One in four homeless and disadvantaged people have a pet,” Frederick said. “Our nation is bleeding from a global pandemic and economic crisis, and the need for pet food donations is bigger than ever.”

Since 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless donation sites have received over 1.5 million pounds of donated pet food, which equates to over $3 million fair market value. The organization has over 200 donation sites nationwide and is expanding its partnerships to help serve the growing need.

To donate food and supplies, find the nearest location by visitingwww.petsofthehomeless.org/donation-sites. For information on how to become a donation site or to contribute, contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless at (775) 841-7463 or visitwww.petsofthehomeless.org.

About Feeding Pets of the Homeless

Feeding Pets of the Homeless is the first nationwide organization to foster the human-animal bond and the healing power of companion pets, which is very important in the lives of many homeless people, who find solace, protection and companionship through their pets and care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. Nationally, Feeding Pets of the Homeless feeds and provides basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visitwww.petsofthehomeless.org.

