Home > Entertainment > Arts > VIDEO: Reno group re-creates Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” dance
Arts

VIDEO: Reno group re-creates Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” dance

By Bob Conrad
A small group of dancers, one from as far away as Douglas County, recreated Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights" dance on Saturday in Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno, July 17, 2021.
A small group of dancers, one from as far away as Douglas County, recreated Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” dance on Saturday in Reno. Organizers of the dance said it was the first time in Reno people have gathering dance to the song, a tradition that has occurred all around the world as flash mobs hosts “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.”

The group performed the dance at downtown Reno’s West Street Plaza. But they changed the name, in honor of Reno, to the Biggest Little Wuthering Heights Day ever.” They were raising money for Our Center.

