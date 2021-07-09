Tyson ready-to-eat chicken recall affects local stores

Ready-to-eat chicken products from Tyson Foods Inc. that are potentially contaminated with Listeria are involved in a voluntary recall affecting stores in the area. The recall was announced July 3, but awareness of the recall was slow because of the holiday weekend.

No confirmed Listeria cases have been reported to the WCHD, but officials continue to urge caution. Listeria is a bacteria that causes listeriosis which can be fatal.

“We want to make sure residents and businesses are aware of the recall because it was released during a busy holiday weekend,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “Listeria is a harmful bacteria, especially for pregnant women, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Washoe County Health District said the product was sent to a local distribution center that supplies grocery stores and restaurants. Both Walmart and Target have confirmed the product was in their stores.

Tyson Foods has recalled 9 million pounds of the fully-cooked chicken products which were produced between Dec, 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. Nationwide, three listeriosis illnesses and one death have been linked to the products between April 6 and June 5.

To view the recalled products, go here. To see the labels, go here.

According to the CDC, Listeria outbreaks are often found in dairy products, produce, soft cheeses, celery, sprouts, cantaloupe, deli meats, hot dogs and ice cream. Those most at risk are pregnant women, people over 65 and those with compromised immunity.

Symptoms of listeriosis can be similar to other foodborne germs, CDC officials said, including fever and diarrhea. Invasive listeriosis, which spreads beyond the gut, can cause fever, flu-like symptoms, fatigue, and in pregnant women can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth and other complications. More information is available from the CDC here.

Source: WCHD