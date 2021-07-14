Third unvaccinated person dies from COVID-19 Delta variant

A third person who was not vaccinated has died from the COVID-19 Delta variant. The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) made the announcement today.

The deceased was a woman in her 50s with an underlying health condition.

“Additionally, we’re reporting 53 COVID-19 Delta variant cases today for a total of 118 in Washoe County,” said Scott Oxarart with WCHD. “Of the 118 Delta cases, 11 were hospitalized and four were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of the 11 hospitalized cases, only one received a COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 40 Delta cases are considered ‘active’ and have yet to recover.”

The daily positivity rate for COVID-19 has inched up as well and is now back above 5%.

The district is reporting the Delta variant, which is twice as contagious as the coronavirus variant last year, is now the most dominant strain in Washoe County.

“Our disease investigators are reporting back that cases with the Delta variant are experiencing more severe symptoms lasting more than 10 days,” said Nancy Diao, epidemiologist with WCHD. “All but one hospitalized case, and all fatal cases, infected with the Delta variant were not vaccinated. It’s extremely important that residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recent data shows 99.5% of people who have died from COVID-19 in the past few months have been unvaccinated.

Officials further said that with only half of Washoe County vaccinated, residents are vulnerable to severe illness and death if they are not vaccinated.

Vaccines are offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Sign up for an appointment here.

Local pharmacies and grocery stores are offering the vaccine as well. See a full list here.