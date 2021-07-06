Sparks announces new downtown art walk

City of Sparks officials announced today a new art walk with five new sculptures and a new mural in the downtown area. The new pieces will be unveiled July 16, 2021.

“This program is designed to enhance the local environment and promote the understanding and enjoyment of public art by inviting artists to temporarily exhibit select works,” officials said.

The collection will rotate every other year.

The pieces are:

Pyramid III, 2018, Rossitza Todorova (Stainless-steel) Located at 15th Street and Victorian Ave.

Rosemary Bee, 2021, Mr and Mrs Ferguson (Steel, high density polystyrene, concrete, pennies) Located on corner of 11th and Victorian Ave.

Listening to the Universe, 2021, Patricia Vader (Steel, stainless steel and aluminum) Located on the corner of Pyramid Highway and Victorian Ave.

R.M.A.B. 2018, Grant Irish (stainless steel) Located on Victorian Ave. between the Nugget and the Plaza

Nevada and The Creative Spirit of Beauty k.a. Paint It Gold, A.R.T., 2021 (Mural) Located on the corner of 11th and Victorian Ave. on side of Sparks Heritage Museum

Identity Awareness – Family, Shane M. Pitzer, 2017 (Stainless steel)* Located on Avenue of the Oaks, in front of Galaxy Theatre



*The Pitzer piece was installed in 2020.

People may tour the art each month at third Thursday events. Those tours will have volunteer docents. Each piece has a QR code for added information on the individual art.