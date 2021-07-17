Shots fired near downtown Reno nightclub, police threaten journalist with arrest

A man was injured early Saturday morning outside of 1up nightclub at 214 W. Commercial Row in downtown Reno. Witnesses say they heard seven to 10 shots fired shortly after 2 a.m.

One man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The bullets appeared to have hit several nearby cars and an adjacent condo tower. Reno Police officers were on the scene to investigate the incident.

An officer threatened to arrest This Is Reno photographer Eric Marks for taking photographs of the incident. Marks was in a crowd.

Reno Police officers investigate a shooting outside 1up nightclub in downtown Reno, Nev., July 17, 2021.

Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

The officer said it was “for impeding an investigation, for taking pictures,” Marks said. “I was standing in a crowd of people at the door, and as soon as he saw my camera he asked if I was press.

“I said yes. He said I had to go across the street with the camera. I told him I was leaving and my car was in the other direction,” he added. “He followed me down to the alley and said, ‘I’m going to arrest you because now I have to deal with you instead of doing my job.’”

The right to shoot videos and photos of police is protected First Amendment activity. Citizens and journalists can shoot photos and videos of police in public settings as long as they are not interfering with police activities.

Reno Police did not respond to a request for information through its media line meant for journalists to get prompt information from the city, the Reno Fire Department and the Police Department.

There were two shootings outside 1up in 2016.