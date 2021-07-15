Sheriff: Woman used anesthetic disposed of by dental office to perform procedures

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a woman on several felony counts stemming from a burglary at a Sun Valley dental office.

With assistance from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Parole and Probation Division, Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno, was arrested Wednesday.

Laurel Eich

Charges are as follows: one felony count of performing surgery on another without a license; one felony count of burglary of a business, second (or more) offense; one felony count of grand larceny greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; three felony counts of violation of probation or condition of a suspended sentence; and one gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

On May 3, patrol deputies responded to an after-hours alarm call at a dental office on Sun Valley Boulevard. Deputies found a door ajar, and a back window broken. After the business was cleared by K9 deputies, it was discovered that only a cash drawer was disturbed. A total $22,861 was stolen in cash and checks.

During the investigation, detectives identified Eich as a person of interest in the planning and execution of the commercial burglary. During the investigation, detectives also learned that Eich performed 13 tooth extractions at an earlier date and time on one person. Eich admitted to multiple people, including detectives, that she performed the medical procedure and used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office.

