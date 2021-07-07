Second death from Delta variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Washoe County

Vaccine sites include Lazy 5 Regional Park, BELIEVE Plaza, Great Basin Brewery and Food Truck Friday

A second death resulting from the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been reported in Washoe County.

The individual was a male in his 50s. He was unvaccinated and had an underlying health condition.

The Washoe County COVID-19 Regional Information Center is also reporting 14 additional COVID-19 Delta variant cases. This brings the total to 65 confirmed cases in the county. While breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated are possible, no vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized with the Delta variant so far.

Health officials advise if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you are strongly encouraged to stay home from work or school, isolate and get a COVID-19 test with the Washoe County Health District (WCHD).

WCHD is partnering with several community event organizers and local businesses to provide the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Pfizer and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines will be offered. The vaccines are free.

Those aged 12-17 can receive only the Pfizer vaccine and must have a parent or legal guardian present to receive it. Additionally, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses and vaccine sites will be set up at the same locations exactly three weeks after to administer second doses. The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is also an option to receive the second dose.

More than $5 million in cash and prizes will be given to Nevada residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine before Aug. 15. The first drawing is Thursday, July 8, 2021. Learn more here.

There have been 687 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County since March 2020. Visit the information center’s online dashboard for more COVID-19 information.

Appointments are not required to receive a vaccine. Vaccine sites are listed below:

Lazy 5 Summer Music Series

Wednesdays, July 7-28, 6:30-8 p.m.

Lazy 5 Regional Park at 7100 Pyramid Highway Sparks, NV 89436 (next to the Spanish Springs Library)

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) & Pfizer

More information here

BELIEVE Plaza – Downtown Reno

Thursday, July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

10 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Partnership between Reno Fire Department and WCHD

Great Basin Brewery

Thursday, July 8, 3:30-7 p.m.

846 Victorian Ave., Sparks, NV 89431

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) & Pfizer

Free pints of beer and root beer for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine; other prizes available

Food Truck Friday

Fridays July 9-30, 4-7 p.m.

2055 Idlewild Drive, Reno, NV 89509

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) & Pfizer

More info here