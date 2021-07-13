School board selects Joe Rodriguez to replace Trustee Caudill

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees today selected Joe Rodriguez to replace outgoing Trustee Andrew Caudill, representing District C.

Joe Rodriguez, selected to fill the District C seat for the WCSD. Image: Megan Downs / WCSD

A nearly five-hour special meeting of the board was held today to select Caudill’s replacement. Caudill said he was leaving the area, prompting the process to replace him.

Trustees unanimously selected Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a veteran, works with the Nevada State Fire Marshal. He has two associates degrees, in fire science and criminal justice, from Columbia Southern University.

“My interest is in helping Washoe County Schools and the children of our community reach their full potential,” he said.

He said the district should follow the law with respect to curricula. He cited his ability to compromise and listen as key attributes for being a trustee.

“If we are required by law to teach [social justice], let’s teach it,” he said when asked about social justice in the school system. “That means us as Americans owning our success as well as our failures.”

The board next week will present a final list of six candidates to replace Trustee Kurt Thigpen, who is resigning from the board for what he said were medical reasons.