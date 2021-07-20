Rise of Delta variant of COVID-19 increases need for vaccinations

Amid a recent rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) and state health officials are urging those who are unvaccinated to reconsider the decision.

The COVID-19 vaccine is proven to reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19 and its variants. In the case of infection, it greatly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death. The Delta variant is the most dominant variant in Washoe County—and across the country.

Health officials said most people hospitalized with the Delta variant are unvaccinated.

WCHD and its community partners will be holding several vaccination events this week.

The community Points of Distribution (PODs) are scheduled for Lazy 5 Regional Park in Sparks; Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park in Reno; and two Boys and Girls Club locations. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made here.

Immunize Nevada is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Friday at Rock Park, in Sparks and at Saturday’s Northern Nevada Pride event at Wingfield Park.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – WCHD Boys & Girls Club, 1090 Bresson Ave., Reno, 4-6 p.m., Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks, 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, 2021 – WCHD Boys & Girls Club, 1300 Foster Drive, Reno, 7-9 a.m.

Friday, July 23, 2021 – WCHD & Immunize Nevada Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Drive, Reno, 4-7 p.m. Immunize Nevada in partnership with SilverSummit Health Plan, Rock Park, 1515 S. Rock Blvd, Sparks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Immunize Nevada Immunize Nevada will be providing COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Northern Nevada PRIDE at Wingfield Park, 2 S. Arlington, Reno, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More details are available here.



PODs at North Valleys Splash Park, Food Truck Friday and Lazy 5 park will have the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Pfizer vaccines. The Boys and Girls Club POD will have the Pfizer vaccine. The Janssen vaccine requires just one dose while the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose three weeks later.

WCHD will return to the Boys and Girls Club site three weeks from the date of administering on Aug. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at various Boys and Girls clubs around Washoe County. Learn more here.

The vaccine is also readily available for your convenience at the Reno-Sparks Livestock and Events Center (sign up for an appointment here) or at your local drug store. Children between the ages of 12-17 must have a parent with them when receiving the vaccine.

The next drawing for Nevada Vax Nevada Days is set for July 22. More than $5 million in cash and prizes will be given to Nevada residents who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine before Aug. 15. For more information regarding rules and prizes is available here.