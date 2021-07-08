Report: Water quality is good in the Truckee Meadows

The Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) this week released its annual water quality report, as required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This report, which is based on data collected in the 2020 calendar year, contains information about the source of TMWA’s drinking water and how it compares to drinking water standards established by the EPA.

In addition to TMWA’s primary water system in Reno and Sparks, there are separate reports on the following systems operated by TMWA: Lighting W, Old Washoe Estates, Stampmill, Sunrise Estates and West Reno.

Water quality in the region is good and meets all EPA standards.

“Every drop of water that you receive from TMWA is treated with expertise,” said General Manager Mark Foree. “We take pride in the high-quality water delivered to our customers. The Water Quality Report is a welcome opportunity to show our community the stringent safety standards that our skilled staff adheres to in ensuring high-quality water on a daily basis,” Foree said.

In order to ensure the region’s water meets safety standards, TMWA performs more than 1,000 laboratory tests every month on more than 200 samples taken from various locations throughout its distribution system.

In addition to the report, TMWA customers are invited to attend several tours of the Chalk Bluff Water Treatment Plant in August and September to learn more about the water treatment process. Visit https://tmwa.com/meeting/ for more information.

If you would like a print copy of the water quality report mailed to you, contact Water Quality and Environmental Permitting Supervisor Kelli Burgess at 775-834-8117 or email her at kburgess@tmwa.com.

You can also look up specific water quality information about your neighborhood by using the online map-based reference tool, which provides the latest water quality data by geographic location. Sample data is updated quarterly for turbidity, pH, chlorine residual, hardness and arsenic. You can find your neighborhood’s sample data on TMWA’s Water Quality Lookup page at www.tmwa.com/water_quality.

Source: TMWA