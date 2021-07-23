Reno resident wins $50k in Vax Nevada Days drawing

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the winners of the third “Vax Nevada Days” drawing last night at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. The lottery will give away $5 million in cash and prizes through August.

The lottery is open to Nevadans 12 and older who’ve received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Those who’ve received a vaccine are automatically entered into the drawing.

There are a total of 148 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,0000, as well as the $1 million prize for those 18 or older. For those ages 12 to 17, there are 135 college saving accounts for post-secondary education ranging in value from $5,000 to $50,000, totaling $1.5 million. People can also win state park annual entrance permits and state fishing licenses.

Sisolak used the occasion to ask unvaccinated individuals to change their minds, touting the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“If you recall 16 months ago when we started dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, all we had for tools were these masks, some hand sanitizer, and I asked people to cough into their elbows if they had a sneeze,” he said. “Today, we have a vaccine that we’re talking about that is so effective. It’s 95% effective in preventing COVID, so please take advantage of that.”

Reno resident Johanna C. was the winner of the big $50,000 cash prize.

Other winners included eight people who took home $1,000 each and four who took home $25,000 each.

Eight $1,000 cash prize winners:

Vanessa A. from Las Vegas

Ashley P. from Las Vegas

Sara M. from Las Vegas

Francisco R. from Las Vegas

Cindylou K. from Carson City

Sophia L. from Henderson

Teresa G. from Boulder City

Kathy B. from Las Vegas

Four $25,000 cash prize winners:

Selina K. from Henderson

Cindy N. from Henderson

Clay G. from Las Vegas

Michelle S. from Las Vegas

Because the vaccine is available to people 12 and older, there are also prizes available for children in the form of college savings plans that can be used at any institution of higher education in the United States. The winner of the $50,000 tuition savings plan went to Brandan B from Las Vegas.

Seven $5,000 college savings plan winners:

Peyton G. from Las Vegas

Issis S. from Las Vegas

Daniel O. from Sparks

Gema M. from Las Vegas

Jax B. from Las Vegas

Donovan J. from North Las Vegas

Olivia B. from Las Vegas

Two $20,000 college savings plan winners:

Eduardo P. from Reno

Cali P. from Las Vegas

“Vaccines are how we end the pandemic, how we protect our communities, and how we retire our masks for good,” Sisolak said.

Nevada Day winners will be announced each Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be named.