Reno Police seeing increase in unregistered vehicles

Reno Police are seeing an increase in unregistered vehicles on area roads and have issued more than 350 citations in the past three months. Officials said part of the problem was the pandemic and the Department of Motor Vehicles closing to the public.

“In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles was closed to the public,” said Lieutenant Michael Browett. “Based on this closure, law enforcement throughout the state was directed to pause enforcement of registration violations since citizens did not have access to the services normally available to them to register new vehicles or renew expiring registrations.”

Browett said there is a backlog in needed registrations creating an increase of unregistered motor vehicles. But enforcement is back.

Browett said citizens should remember:

Newly purchased vehicles must be registered within 30 days of purchase.

New residents to Nevada must register their vehicle within 30 days of arrival in the state.

There is no grace period for expired registrations.

Temporary moving permits are available through the DMV.

Operating an unregistered vehicle on a public roadway is a misdemeanor offense.