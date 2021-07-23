fbpx
Politics

Reno Council member Jenny Brekhus announces run for Reno Mayor

By Bob Conrad
Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus
Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus today said she is going to run for Reno mayor in 2022. She will at least be facing incumbent Hillary Schieve, who recently told the Reno Gazette Journal she too was running again.

“There’s an eligibility issue that needs to be sorted out by a court. But this city needs more reliability and a laser focus on the horizon from the Mayor’s office,” Brekhus today told This Is Reno. “The current occupant has delivered more to clients of her lobbyist friend Jessica Sferrazza than to hard working Reno residents.”

Brekhus has been a frequent critic of activities at City Hall. She won reelection in November, by fewer than 100 votes, against J.D. Drakulich. Her term ends in 2024. She was first elected in 2012.

Schieve said she is focused right now not on what looks good for a political campaign but rather what is good for the  city.

