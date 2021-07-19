Pride parade and festival return to commUNITY July 24 (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

After a year inside, it is time to come OUTside, OUTloud, OUT&proud! Northern Nevada Pride’s festival and CommUNITY Pride Parade are BACK! Saturday, July 24, join Northern Nevada Pride for a day-long celebration as they bring together the LGBTQ community, allies and businesses to promote diversity, celebrate culture, remember history and advocate for the future.

Pride is an event presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, northern Nevada’s only LGBTQ community center located at 1745 South Wells Ave. in Reno.

The 2019 Northern Nevada Pride Festival in Wingfield Park. Image: Northern Nevada Pride / David Marshall Photography

The CommUNITY Pride Parade will be in downtown Reno starting at 10 a.m. The Pride Festival will be in Wingfield Park from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

VINCINT will be the headlining act for the festival entertainment and Elliott with 2 T’s from RuPaul’s Drag Race will also be performing! These fabulous entertainers are joined by dozens of local artists and our hostess Stephanie Nicole Le Dream. This year, the CommUNITY Pride Parade Grand Marshals will be our local frontline workers.

Here are some must-do Pride events in town:

Yelp Reno is hosting the “Out & About Pride Party” from July 12 – 24 with 20+ locally owned businesses fundraising for Pride (bit.ly/yelpoutabout).

Pride Skate Night – Tuesday, July 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Roller Kingdom. All Ages.

Pride After Party at THE POOL Grand Sierra Resort – Sunday, July 25, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Check out the Northern Nevada Pride website and social media for the most up-to-date information, and to sign up to volunteer at the parade or festival!

NorthernNevadaPride.org

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.