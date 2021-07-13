PHOTOS: Citizens put out fire at Rancho San Rafael Park

A fire broke out at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park just after 8 p.m. Monday night during an Artown performance just a few hundred yards away from concert attendees. It was accidentally started by a family launching model rockets just outside the northwest entrance to the park’s dog park.

Dog owners, passersby, a park employee and a nearby Reno Police officer frantically scrambled to extinguish the rapidly spreading flames.

A Reno resident and his two young children were launching hobby rockets in the sagebrush-laden parking lot. The father said the fire started when one of the rockets landed in some dry sage.

“I don’t know what ignited it,” he told This Is Reno. “It hit the ground, there was no smoke or anything. We gave it a couple of minutes and then just, boom, into a ball of fire.”

People in the area kicked and threw dirt with their hands and dumped bottled water on the fire to keep it from spreading. They were able to put out most of the flames before firefighters from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Reno Fire Department arrived and finished the job. The fire was contained to 0.2 acres and no injuries or property damage were reported.

⚠️#TMFR fire crews with support from @RenoFireDept quickly knocked down a 0.2 acre brush fire at the dog park at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. The reporting party admitted to launching a model rocket from the site. …Lesson learned. 😬 #NoFires @washoecounty @WashoeSheriff pic.twitter.com/nxsSKAnSdy — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 13, 2021

TMFPD officials strongly discourage the use of such devices in open brush areas. The man who was using the rockets self-reported to police and fire officials. It is unknown if he will face any fines or fees associated with the response.

Fire risk is high in the region right now as hot, dry weather conditions have combined with dry conditions on the ground. The current burn code is red, no burning allowed. For more information on fire prevention visit https://tmfpd.us/.

A man who started the fire with his children and their hobby rocket, walks with water from a nearby irrigation ditch in an attempt to contain the fire. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Dog owners from the dog park extinguished most of the flames with their bare hands, feet and bottles of water for their dogs. Citizens in flip flops kicked dirt and stomped flames. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Dog owners, citizens and park staff rushed to put out the flames any way they could. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Dog owners used their bare hands to shovel dirt as fast as they could. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Dog owners from the dog park extinguished most of the flames with their bare hands, feet and bottles of water for their dogs. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Passersby from McCarran Blvd. raced to the scene to provide what help they could. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno A man doubles over in exhaustion from attempting to extinguish the flames he started with his children and their hobby rocket. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Park Rangers, RPD and dog owners attempt to put out the fire. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Park Rangers, RPD and dog owners attempt to put out the fire. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Ordinary citizens shoveled dirt by hand and with feet to try and contain the flames. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno A good samaritan jumped into action to assist putting out the fire. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Dog owners, citizens and park staff rushed to put out the flames any way they could. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Reno Fire arrived to the scene after about 80% of the fire had been contained by onlookers and dog owners. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno A man and his children who accidentally started the fire talk with law enforcement and Fire officials. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Fire fighters extinguish the last of the flames. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Fire fighters extinguish the last of the flames. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno By 9 p.m. all flames were extinguished and fire officials were leaving the scene. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno