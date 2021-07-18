Perenn Bakery is picture perfect

Midtown favorite opens Rancharrah outpost

Stepping foot into Perenn Bakery feels like walking into a 3D version of the bakery’s Instagram. Clean, angular, and crisp while also oozing an inviting warmth, the ambiance would encourage anyone to lug in their computer and let the space inspire their own creativity for the day.

After gaining popularity at its Midtown location, Perenn opened a second bakery at Rancharrah to spread the culinary wealth. The result is a perfectly curated space serving foods as aesthetically pleasing as the interior itself.

Choose between goodies from a case of fresh pastries or a healthful breakfast or lunch plate. Large glass cases offer up teas, beverages and small grocery items as beautifully displayed as everything else at Perenn.

Every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., step in to enjoy one of the best fast casual meals of your life. Walk up to the pristine counter and place your order before taking a delicate, gold number and a seat at one of the many tables inside or out. When ready—which doesn’t take long—your food will be delivered to you. The presentation, of course, is always top notch, but nothing rivals the flavors.

On my inaugural visit to Perenn Bakery, the croque madam caught the eye. A relation to the more popular croque monsieur, the croque madam is served open faced, a single slice of fresh-baked sourdough bread topped with mornay, prosciutto cotto, melty gruyere and topped with a fried egg that oozes over the concoction as you slice into it.

On the side, Dijon is available for dipping. Choose between French fries or a simple salad (arugula and balsamic upon my visit) and don’t forget to grab a gourmet coffee or even a beer or glass of wine to accompany your meal, depending on the time of day.

Details 7700 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 110

Reno, NV 89511

Open Daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

I can’t gush enough about the flavor combinations of these delectable meals, suitable for breakfast or lunch. I dare say it likely isn’t a fluke—I’d be willing to venture that every menu item is as good as the next at Perenn, creations dreamed up by the husband-wife team that met at culinary school.

Before you leave, grab a pastry—prosciutto and gruyere croissants, morning buns, croissant cinnamon rolls or a selection of kouign amann—ideal for a sweet breakfast or dessert for later. Or, take home a loaf of homemade bread to enjoy with dinner later in the day. The prices for these gourmet masterpieces may be above your grocery store staple but are not anywhere near the high-end prices the food warrants.

While Perenn’s Rancharrah location is new, it’s not the last in a string of openings the bakery has planned. Keep your eyes peeled for a South Lake Tahoe location to join the lineup so you can get your fix near the beach without packing a picnic to go.