Paolo Gaspari is at it again

New Italian deli opens on Moana

It’s what we never knew we needed—yet another deli in Reno. However, this one offers something a tad different than some of our other favorites. Owned by Paolo Gaspari, former chef of La Famiglia, and operated by his nephews, Paolo’s Deli is bringing Gaspari’s Italian roots to another Reno-based eatery that just opened its doors in June.

Located on Moana next to Bouchee’s Confections and Coffee & Comics, this seemingly simple deli is anything but, operating like something you’d see in Italy—part corner store, part fresh sandwiches and some handmade pasta and confections, of course.

The best reason to come here is to try out one of Paolo’s signature Italian sandwiches. The formula for each is simple, but the preparation is perfection. The Meatball is the signature offering, with large meatballs dripping in fresh marinara and sprinkled with melty, mozzarella cheese, all enclosed in the softest hoagie roll you’ve ever had.

The meatball sandwich, front, and lasagna at Paolo’s Deli. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

For me, it’s the Chicken Caesar sandwich—a full chicken breast and two large leaves of romaine treated with Caesar dressing and sprinkles of parmesan, making it taste like a chicken Caesar salad wrapped inside of that same warm hoagie roll.

Each concoction is unique from the next—not a standard of taste across menu items but instead very individual specialties each perfected before they are delivered. Expert tip: Eating these delectable sandwiches can get messy fast, so grab some napkins.

While the deli may draw in customers looking for filling classic Italian sandwiches, this place wouldn’t be Paolo’s if it didn’t up the ante with some other Italian cuisine. Meals are made easy with entrees that cater to a take-and-bake clientele.

Example: large slabs of lasagna with your choice of meat or marinara sauce, precooked and easy to heat and eat at home and boasting handmade pasta of the highest quality. Other options include spaghetti and meatballs with meat sauce and eggplant parmigiana, at an unmatched price point ($7-10 each). You can even purchase the meatballs individually, at prices Paolo tells you are less than Whole Foods (which also sells fresh meatballs) and tastes that are much more authentic.

The Details 900 W. Moana Ln. #101, Reno, NV 89509

(775) 376-8080

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

While it already sounds like Paolo’s is offering you a lot, the menu also includes salads—from classics like Caesar and caprese to harder-to-find calamari and insalata mista—and desserts, including fresh tiramisu. The caprese salad boasts three thick slices of tomato, each topped with a slice of fresh mozzarella and basil leaves before it’s drizzled with olive oil.

While you’re in, get your hands on some Italian grocery goods, displayed on a shelf inside, or take home chips to eat with your meal. Regardless of what you order, we’re pretty sure you’ll be pleased—we haven’t found anything we don’t like yet.