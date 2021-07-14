New outdoor mural welcomes visitors to Carson City (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Rotary Club of Carson City to hold a mural dedication Friday, July 16, 2021, with Mayor Bagwell and muralist Abner Rivera

A new outdoor mural located on the north facing wall of the Carson City Visitors Center, on the corner of Carson Street and Washington Street, is the city’s newest form of public art. The mural was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Carson City, Carson City Cultural Commission, Consolidated Municipality of Carson City, Kaplan Family Trust and Visit Carson City.

Artist Abner Rivera designed the 10-feet high, 16-feet across, full-color mural made of marine-grade wood. The total cost of the piece was $6,000. Rivera, an award-winning freelance muralist with extensive experience in landscapes, wildlife, plein air, and a wide-variety of genres, was selected during an RFP application process, which took place March – April 2021. He worked closely with a mural committee to gather direct input from the Carson City community and its leaders.

“This mural is one our community will take pride in for generations to come,” David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. “Along with all of our partners in this project, we are thrilled to showcase another piece of public art in the community. The mural pays homage to Carson City’s rich history, while also blending our city’s storied outdoor beauty and local wildlife to visually depict what this region has to offer.”

The dedication of the mural will take place outside in front of the mural at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at 716 N. Carson Street. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Rivera and to hear from Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell.

About the mural

The mural is an illustration of the words, “Welcome to Carson City,” featuring an attribute of Carson City depicted within each letter, highlighting the City’s and Nevada’s history and many offerings.

The illustrations were painted in monochromatic blues, outlined in a silver border adding dimension to the mural. Beneath the city’s namesake, is a photo of Abraham Curry, founder of Carson City, including the year the city was founded in 1858. The Brewery Arts Center was responsible for the installation of the mural on the north wall of the building.

For more information about the public art available to see in Carson City, visitcarsoncity.com.

