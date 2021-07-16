More jobs, same unemployment rate for June

June employment data for Nevada shows the state added back 15,400 jobs over the month but the unemployment rate remained steady at 7.8%. The data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) June 2021 economic report is the first look at the state’s workforce recovery since the full reopening on June 1.

“While June data is positive, there is still significant disruption to the economy as businesses and labor force seek to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said DETR chief economist David Schmidt.

For example, he said, job growth in the leisure and hospitality sector doubled in June, increasing employment by 4%. Food service jobs also showed strong growth. Meanwhile the healthcare and social assistance sectors lost jobs over the month.

DETR provided seasonally adjusted jobs data for the state’s three metropolitan areas.

Las Vegas employment increased by 6,500 jobs (0.7%) since May, an increase of 99,200 jobs (11.7%) since June 2020.

Reno employment had an increase of 800 jobs (0.3%) since May, an increase of 19,500 jobs (8.6%) since June 2020.

Carson City employment had an increase of 0 jobs (0.0%) since May, an increase of 1,100 jobs (3.8%) since June 2020.

Additional jobs data on employment and unemployment is available on DETR’s dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com.

Source: DETR