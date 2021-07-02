Mark your calendars! Events return to Carson City (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

From Independence Day festivities to the Levitt AMP concert series, Nevada’s state capital has a variety of events planned this summer and fall.

After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions and canceled event calendars, Visit Carson City has announced its summer and fall event calendar hoping to lure travelers back to the region. Nestled on the east side of the Sierra Nevada, Carson City is offering a mix of events, music festivals and holiday weekend celebrations, all pairing seamlessly with activities available throughout the region.

Holiday celebrations

Celebrate Independence Day at Carson City’s Fourth of July Celebration. The four-day event will take place from July 1-4 at Mills Park and will feature all the traditional summertime staples including food, live music, craft vendors, carnival rides and games. The event will conclude with a fireworks display, Sunday, July 4.

The 2015 Nevada Day Parade in Carson City, Nev.

Each October, Nevadans turn their attention to the state capital, home of the official Nevada Day Parade. Nevada Day is the largest celebration of statehood and since 1938, the parade in Carson City has been an invitation for Nevadans to come together in celebration of the state’s heritage and founding on Oct. 31, 1864. The Nevada Day Parade traditionally takes place the Saturday of Nevada Day weekend – this year, falling on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Area attractions: Nevada is full of rich history dating back to the 1840s when explorers Kit Carson and John C. Fremont rode into Eagle Valley during their quest to map the West. History buffs may enjoy touring the state’s capital along with the many museums in the area. The Kit Carson Trail, a 2.5 mile path through Carson City’s historic district, also offers a glimpse at Nevada’s past. It features top landmarks including 1800s-era Victorian-style homes, museums and churches.

Where to stay: The Gold Dust West Casino Hotel was designed with the travelers’ comfort in mind. Offering luxury hotel rooms and suites, this property offers free Wi-Fi as well as a fitness center, swimming pool and spa.

Live music – a summertime staple

Nothing says summer or early fall quite like live, outdoor music. Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present eight free concerts at the Brewery Arts Center. These concerts will take place every Saturday from July 10 to Aug. 28, 2021.

Headliners scheduled to play this summer include Jelly Bread and Sal’s Greenhouse; Mestizo Beat; Tommy Castro & the Painkillers; Loud as Folk; The Fire; Southern Drawl Band; Los Coast; and Mumbo Gumbo. Event details, including concert opening acts, are available online, breweryarts.org/levitt-amp-carson-city.

Those interested in attending a multi-day music festival, are encouraged to check out Battle Axe & Tracks, Oct. 2-3, 2021. The event is the area’s first-of-a-kind festival combining both the V&T Railway setting, activities and 15 musical acts including headliners Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Larkin Poe, North Mississippi, Allstars, Samantha Fish and the best emerging and established rock and blues musicians on the scene today. Tickets are available online, battleaxeandtracks.com.

Attractions: Take a break from all of the action and head out on a self-guided tour of some of Carson City’s public art. Visitors can also rest and relax in “the second purest water in the world” at the Carson Hot Springs Resort.

Where to stay: Hampton Inn & Suites and the Holiday Inn Express both offer a complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi and indoor pools.

Good eats and local brew

Toast with friends at one of Carson City’s Wine Walk events. Held from 1-4 p.m. the first Saturday of every month, stroll through Downtown Carson City while enjoying wine poured from participating businesses.

Tailor Pollak samples some beer at the Capital City Brewfest in Carson City, Nev., on Saturday, June 4, 2016. Photo by Tim Dunn/Nevada Photo Source

The Capital City Brewfest is also returning this summer and is scheduled from 3-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 in Downtown Carson City. Local breweries including The Fox Brewpub, 5050 Brewing Co., Kingsnake Brewing and Shoe Tree Brewing, will participate. Ongoing event information and updates, including when tickets will go on sale, is available online, facebook.com/capitalcitybrewfest.

Carson City’s food and drink scene continues to experience quite a renaissance with the migration and integration of talented chefs and creativity in the region. Sample their tasty talent Saturday, Sept. 11 for The Taste of DownTown Carson City. This “party with a purpose” benefits Advocates to End Domestic Violence.

Attractions: In between bites of food and sips of beverages, be sure to check out the one-of-a-kind shops located in Downtown Carson City. Travelers who prefer to work up their appetite can enjoy the many outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking and biking, golfing, fishing and more.

Where to stay: Pet-friendly My Place Hotel opened in October 2019. It offers plush microfiber bedding, a grilling pavilion and 24/7 coffee bar.

Get into the spooky spirit!

Carson City’s spirits become more prominent to visitors and locals alike with events designed to pay homage to those that still roam around many of the community’s historic buildings. Visitors won’t want to miss the 28th annual Carson City Ghost Walk, taking place most Saturdays now through October. This “delightfully entertaining” tour is led by Madame Curry, a witty community spirit based on the widow of Carson City’s founder, Abe Curry. Tickets are just $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Carson City Rail Bikes. Image: Isaac Hoops / This Is Reno

Halloweekend Railbike Rides at the V&T offer adults 17 and older a thrill with nighttime rides filled with ghosts, zombies and other paranormal characters hiding along the track. The Nevada State Prison Tours, will close this season’s tours with a huge Nevada Day Weekend event, offering more than 20 tours to choose from that Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-31.

Attractions: Autumn in Carson City is truly spectacular with distinctive fall colors sprinkled across the region. Visitors are encouraged to explore the area’s many parks, hiking and biking trails. This time of year is also perfect for a self-guided audio tour of the campus surrounding the Stewart Indian School Trail.

Where to stay: The brand new Staybridge Suites is a 94 suite hotel offering fully equipped kitchens, an outdoor pool and hot tub, and includes free laundry services and complimentary breakfast.

Additional can’t miss events

Motorsport and auto enthusiasts won’t want to miss Outlaw Flat Trac Race, Carson City Downtown Revival and the Fuji Park Car Show.

Carson City will host the Silver State Art Festival, Sept. 10-12, 2021. The festival is comprised of more than 40 award-winning artists, painters, photographers, jewelry makers and more.

The Saturday Farmers Market is a local grower’s market featuring fresh produce from Nevada Certified Farmers Market growers. The market takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 25.

For more information, visitcarsoncity.com/events.

