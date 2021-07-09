Home hardening Q&A featured in next Living With Fire workshop Aug. 12 (sponsored)

University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire (LWF) Program presents an online workshop series: “Living With Fire Virtual Series.” The online series features one or two monthly workshops from April – October 2021. The series covers presentations about landscaping, wildfire preparedness, fire weather, smoke impacts and more.

The seventh session, “Home Hardening Q&A” is Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom. Living With Fire will host a question and answer (Q&A) workshop with Dr. Steve Quarles, University of California Cooperative Extension Advisor Emeritus and the retired Chief Scientist for Wildfire and Durability, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety Research Center.

The Q&A session will be focused on home hardening, or building or retrofitting homes to withstand wildfire. To watch a former presentation on this topic, view the link: bit.ly/HardenHomes

REGISTER HERE: http://bit.ly/HomeHardening

The series is part of the Living With Fire Program’s ongoing efforts to provide science-based information on how to live more safely in high wildfire-hazard environments, ultimately helping to save lives, property and homes. Since its inception in 1997, the program has received numerous regional and national awards, and its information has been used in 26 states and 25 countries.

For more information about the workshop series or Extension’s Living With Fire Program, email Living With Fire at LWF@unr.edu or visit the Living With Program website.