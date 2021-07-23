Greater Nevada reopens Disaster Assistance Loan Program for northern NV fire victims, donates $5,000 to American Red Cross (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

In response to the recent fires in northern Nevada and surrounding regions, Greater Nevada Credit Union has donated $5,000 to the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada and reopened applications for its Disaster Assistance Loan Program.

“Sadly, such situations are arising all too frequently these days across our region,” said Wally Murray, GNCU president and CEO. “In our eyes, that makes it even more imperative for Greater Nevada to redouble our efforts to serve as a reliable and trustworthy resource for those who have chosen to make northern Nevada their home.

“The decision to make this accessible and highly affordable funding available during such times is not driven by economics, but rather by our deep-seated desire to help our friends, neighbors and communities get through, and recover from, these types of difficult circumstances,” he added.

The disaster relief donation is intended to support the Red Cross in their efforts to provide assistance to those impacted or displaced by the fires and to prepare them for any future events.

“We are so grateful for Greater Nevada’s donation and the resources it provides to allow us to care for individuals impacted by disaster, said Mary Powell, Northern Nevada American Red Cross Executive Director. “This mirrors the outpouring of support in the community for those suffering from recent wildfires in our region. We still have a long season for fires ahead of us and our community partners are critical in helping us support our neighbors in need. The best way to assist is a cash donation to the Red Cross as we can prioritize the needs for each disaster, versus managing the logistics of physical items.”

The Disaster Assistance Loan Program aims to provide financial assistance to any qualifying Nevada residents suffering economic loss or hardships from these events. The program offers flexible options to individuals needing short-term financing. This includes waived origination and application fees.

GNCU is also offering flexible repayment options and deferred interest rates for these loans. All loans are subject to credit approval. Full financial disclosures and all loan rates, fees, and term details can be viewed on their website at gncu.org or by calling (855) 548-4787 for details.

Any Nevadans affected by the recent fires can contact GNCU’s Consumer Loan Consultants at (855) 548-4787 or visit GNCU.org/Disaster-Assistance-Loans for additional information.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 80,000 consumers and small businesses and has over $1.5 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is the USDA Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

