Former Reno radio personality Andy Schuon reminisces on airwaves

Andy Schuon came back to Reno last week to reminisce on his career in entertainment. He did so on KOZZ, the station where he got his first radio gig at age 16. That was 40 years ago.

Schuon has been in Southern California for years working in the entertainment and tech industries.

“Little did I know on that day 40 years ago that it would set my life off on a course that was straight out of the movies and to the top of radio, television, the record business and so much more,” he said. “I was determined to get on the radio, and found out that KOZZ had an amateur hour on Sunday nights giving listeners a chance to host their own hour radio show.”

He sent in a tape and became a DJ. His list of bonafides, now, is impressive.

He’s the founder and CEO of the curated audio app called Spkr, which was recently acquired by Loop Media. He serves as head of Loop Media Studios.

Schuon was co-founder and president of Revolt TV, an independent cable network, with Sean “Diddy” Combs. That role included developing partnerships with iHeartRadio, Snapchat and others.

He’s also been an executive for Live Nation / Ticketmaster, a founder and CEO of Pressplay and has worked with Jimmy Iovine, co-founder of Interscope Records and Beats by Dre, and Doug Morris, CEO of Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

Schuon was joined by his longtime KOZZ colleague Max Volume on the airwaves.

“Should be fun talking about KOZZ’s long history and how it launched me into the world,” he said before taping segments about his start in the music industry.